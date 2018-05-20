Xiaomi CEO Affirms Shenzhen Conference Is At The End Of This Month, May 31 Likely

Share Reddit Flip Share +1 Pocket Shares 0

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it is planning to soon hold a launch event in China. The company’s CEO Lei Jun has already revealed that a variety of new products will be announced at the event. However, the exact date of the launch event has not been revealed yet.

Recently, we reported that the event could take place on May 31. Now, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has said that the company will host a launch event in Shanghai, China at the end of this month. While he has not revealed the exact date, the confirmation is in line with our previous report, indicating that the event is likely to take place on 31st May.

Earlier, a leaked screenshot had surfaced online, revealing that the China-based company had already sold tickets for the upcoming Shenzhen event that is scheduled to take place on May 31, which are said to have been priced between 799 Yuan (~$125) and 1,999 Yuan (~$314).

The launch event, which is believed to be one of the biggest and most important launch events for Xiaomi this year, will be accommodating a large capacity of 5,000 people. At the event, the Chinese firm will launch multiple products, including the rumored Xiaomi Mi 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone.

While not yet confirmed, the company is expected to launch its flagship smartphone of the year — Mi 7, as well as Mi 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone, and the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker at the Shenzhen event. Further, there’s a possibility that the China-based company will launch the Mi Max 3, given that the Mi Max 2 was launched in May.

The Xioami Mi 7 is expected to come with a 5.65-inch Full-HD+ display, 16MP + 16MP dual camera setup at the back and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Further, the company has also hinted that the device will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a notch over the display.

The Mi 8th Anniversary Edition product name has been spotted on the Mi Community in China as well as China’s Mi Store. The smartphone is being rumored as the rebranded version of Mi 7 Plus. However, we’ll have to wait for the event to know what the company actually launches.

