Huawei Mate 9 And Mate 9 Pro EMUI 8.0 New System Update Brings Face Unlock Feature

Share Reddit Flip Share +1 Pocket Shares 2

Recently, Huawei released a new EMUI 8.0 update for its Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro smartphones, which introduces several new features to the device. The update, which carries version 8.0.0.356 brings the trending Face Unlock feature to both the smartphones.

Along with the face unlock feature, the update also brings a few gesture-based controls like raising screens, and others. The update has also introduced a gaming assistant to the device. Apart from these new additions, the latest update also comes with bug fixes, including the issue of delayed reception of WeChat messages.

Apart from those major additions and fixes, the new update also brings optimized icons for several applications. Further, the update, which measures about 514MB in size, also comes with the latest Android security patch for May 2018.

According to the company, this new update has been rolled out to Mate 9 Full Netcom Edition MHA-AL00, Mate 9 Netcom Mobile Customized Edition MHA-TL00, and Mate 9 Pro Full Netcom Edition LON-AL00, including the Porsche Design Edition.

About six months ago, Huawei rolled out the EMUI 8.0 update for the Mate 9 series smartphones, bringing the Android Oreo operating system to the company’s previous year’s flagship devices. The update introduced several new features, including AI experience, smart split screen, among others.

The Huawei Mate 9 features a 5.9-inch Full-HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top while the Mate 9 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch display having a screen resolution of 1440 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection from minor scratches.

Under the hood, both the smartphones run on company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core processor. While the Mate 9 packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the Pro edition comes with 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage option.

Read More: Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) Unveiled Via Official Site Listing, Likely To Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC

At the time of launch, both the smartphones were running Android 7.0 Nouat operating system with the company’s EMUI 5.0 custom interface on top. The Mate 9 and the Mate 9 Pro both are powered by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.