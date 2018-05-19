Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) Unveiled Via Official Site Listing, Likely To Feature SD430

Right after Honor Play 7, the first ranking Chinese giant in the smartphones market has quietly unveiled a new budget phone: Huawei Y5 Prime (2018). Its specs sheet is similar to Honor Play 7, so Huawei should launch it around the $100 price range, at least in China. The handset has just been listed on the official website of the company, on which we can see all its specs and features. It will be available in two variants: DRA-L02 and DRA-L22. They will differ for the dual SIM slot which will only be present on the latter. Further, the DRA-L22 variant will feature a dedicated micro SD slot, so you will be able to use both the SIM slots and the micro SD at the same time.

Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) measures 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3 mm and it has a weight of just 142 grams. It comes with a 5.45-inch display which boasts an 18:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ resolution with 720 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, there is an unnamed quad-core SoC with a max clock frequency of 1.5 GHz. Given its specs, we guess it will be Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 430. This is way better than Honor Play 7 featuring a quad-core MediaTek MT6739. Alongside the chipset, there are 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. On the rear side, there is a single main camera with a resolution of 13 MP, while on the front side there is a 5 MP snapper.

The selfie camera will also support Face Unlock, just like most of Huawei devices, but it will be available only after an OTA update. Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo customized with EMUI 8.1. It has a battery with a capacity of 3020 mAh and the Power Saving 6.0 technology which will provide up to 62 hours of music playback and up to 13 hours of video playback. The handset will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold, but its price and availability are still unknown.

