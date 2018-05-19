Huawei P20 Pro Ain’t Easy To Repair According To A New Teardown Video

Huawei P20 Pro is one of the best flagship smartphones of 2018 and currently the best camera phone you can get. Although its performance is impressive, its build quality seems to be exactly the opposite. The known YouTuber JerryRigEverything recently made the new flagship undergo a thorough endurance test, and results were disappointing. The handset is far from being a solid and resistant phone, both its glass back and the display are not even covered by the Corning Gorilla Glass protection and, indeed, the display cracked during the bend test.

Now, he made a complete teardown of the phone in order to show us its internal components and to discover if, at least, it is easy to repair when broken. In order to separate the backplate from the rest of the phone, JerryRigEverything had to heat the rear side. Then, he used a metal pry tool in order to remove the adhesive for water-resistance (Huawei P20 Pro has IP67 certification). According to him, it is not easy to remove the backplate, and he also suggested not to go so deep with the metal pry tool as you may encounter a fragile ribbon cable next to the adhesive, near the triple camera setup.

After removing the backplate, he had to unplug a small sensor placed between two cameras from the motherboard, this way he was able to completely separate the back cover from the rest of the handset. Jerry has also shown that there is a huge amount of adhesive around the battery with no pull tabs, so it will be hard and dangerous for you to repair the device if you are not an expert. You can watch the teardown in the video above, while you can click here if you want to know more about the endurance test.