Counterpoint Research: Redmi 5A Was The World’s 3rd Best Selling Smartphone In March 2018

Counterpoint Research, the global technology industry analysis firm, has released its monthly market pulse for the month of March.

Taking the top spot is none other than Apple’s iPhone X. The notch king (not pioneer) grabbed 3.5% of the market share in March. Following in a not-so-close second is the iPhone 8 Plus with 2.3% market share.

In what can be termed a surprise is Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A grabbing the third spot with 1.8%. It was not only the third best-selling smartphone in the world in March but the best selling Android smartphone.

The Redmi 5A was released in November 2017 as a successor to the popular Redmi 4A. However, the 5A launched with practically the same specs as the 4A and some slight changes in design.

OPPO’s A83 mid-ranger also makes the top 5 list with a 1.8% market share leaving Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to claim the fifth spot. The Galaxy S9+ is 6th and is followed by the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

Samsung shows up again, this time at the 9th position with its Galaxy J7 Pro while Apple ends the top 10 list with the iPhone 6.

Counterpoint Research adds in its report that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have helped Samsung double its share of the high-end market. But the Korean giant is having it rough in the mid-range and low-end category with stiff competition from China’s Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo.

