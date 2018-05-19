Galaxy J4 Specs, Hands-On Video, Renders, Specs and Price Leaked

The Galaxy J4 has not yet been officially announced. When it does, there will be nothing we wouldn’t know seeing as a hands-on video, the specs, and the price has just been leaked.

The Galaxy J4 is a lower mid-range phone that will come with a 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 display. The screen is Super AMOLED so it should be sharper than what is found on other phones in this category.

It is powered by an Exynos 7570 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and it is paired with 2GB and 16GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy J4 has a single 13MP f/1.9 rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera with its own LED flash.

It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0 and has a removable 3,000mAh battery. There is a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port at the bottom. The phone has dual SIM slots (micro) and a microSD card slot (256GB)

It will come in black, purple, and lavender. Its dimensions are 151.7 × 72.2 × 8.1mm and it weighs 175g. It will sell for 4799 UAH (~$184).

The renders and hands-on video is courtesy of Ukranian electronic retail store Comfy. They already have the phone available for pre-order, simply visit the source link below.

