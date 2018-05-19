Video Shows Xiaomi Mi 8′ In-Display Fingerprint Scanner In Action

There are unconfirmed reports Xiaomi will launch the Mi 7 flagship this month. There have also been leaks of a special 8th-anniversary edition model called the Mi 8.

The retail box and front panel for this anniversary model already leaked a few days ago. Now, a video has surfaced online showing the phone’s in-display fingerprint scanner in action.

The 3-second long video tries not to give much away about the design of the phone. So the only thing we see in the video is the middle part of the screen. We have no idea what the top and bottom look like.

The scanner seems to be embedded in the lower third of the display and seems to require a bit of pressure before unlocking. It is also not as fast as the current scanners on devices.

There is no confirmation of the video’s authenticity, so we’ll advise you take it with a pinch of salt.

The Mi 8 anniversary edition is also expected to come with 3D face recognition – the first on an Android smartphone. It will have a notch where the 3D module and other sensors will be located. It is also expected to come with an OLED display and the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform.

