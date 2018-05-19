Huawei P20 Lite To Launch In Malaysia As The Huawei Nova 3e On May 25

The Huawei P20 Lite was the first of the P20 series to go on sale even before it was officially released. However, it first launched officially in China but as the Nova 3e. Now it is heading to Malaysia under the same name.

The Huawei Nova 3e will launch in Malaysia on May 25 and will have a price of RM 1,399 (~$352). The phone will be available in all Huawei Experience Stores around the country.

The Huawei Nova 3e has a 5.8-inch screen with a 2280 x 1080 display. There is a notch at the top that houses a 24MP selfie camera and the earpiece.

It has a Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It also has dual 16MP+2MP cameras on the rear and a fingerprint scanner. It runs EMUI 8 based on Android 8 Oreo and has a 3,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Huawei Nova 3e has a reflective glass back. It comes in Klein Blue, Cherry Powder, Magic Night Black, and Platinum Gold. However, we have no idea if all color variants will be available in Malaysia.

