Honor Play 7 Goes Official with Full Screen Design, 599 Yuan (~$93) Pricing

After launching smartphones like Honor 7X, Honor 7A and Honor 7C in the Honor 7 series, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has introduced Honor 7 (2018) smartphone. It is a low-end smartphone that is packed with modest specs. The handset comes with a very affordable price tag of 599 Yuan (~$93).

Honor Play 7 Specifications and Features

The Honor Play 7 that measures 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3mm and weighs 142 grams sports a minimalist full screen design. Its three color variants include black, blue and gold.

It features a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen produces HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The Honor Play 7 features an eye protection mode that filters the blue light emitted by the screen.

The MediaTek MT6739 chipset that includes 1.5 GHz quad-core processor is present under the hood of the phone. The handset comes in only one variant that includes 2 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 16 GB. The handset features a dedicated slot for adding a microSD card. It is preinstalled with the latest Android 8.1 Oreo and the latest edition of EMUI which brings along some features like F2FS file system, three-finger screenshot functionality and double-tap to wake up screen. It comes with a smart feature that allows the phone to automatically adjust the volume of the phone according to the surroundings of the user.

For photography, the Honor Play 7 provides its user with a rear camera of 13-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. The camera module looks like a dual camera setup, but it only features a camera sitting besides its dual-tone LED flash. It is equipped with features like beauty mode, PDAF and full HD video shooting.

The frontside of the Honor Play 7 is fitted with 5-megapixel selfie camera that comes with features like beauty mode, soft-light LED flash with 0 to 6 brightness level and support for automatic and manual adjustment mode.

The connectivity features available on the Honor Play 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio jack. The Honor 7 receives power from 3,020mAh battery that comes with intelligent power-saving feature offers a standby time of 9 days. It supports 5V/1A charging.