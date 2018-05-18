Last hours to get an awesome Xiaomi Redmi S2 for a FLASH SALE price!

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is the latest budget offering by the Chinese tech giant and it is currently on a flash sale at Gearbest. We think it brings a ton of value to the table for the current price of just about $155.

The phone is made of metal and it sports great build quality. The key specs include a 5.99″ HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (+microSD card slot) and a huge 3080mAh battery.

In addition, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 has a powerful dual-camera setup on the back and a beefy 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

Additionally, the phone comes in a few color options including gray, gold and rose gold (pink). Overall, we think the Xiaomi Redmi S2 brings a ton of value to the table for the current price of just about $155. Knowing the quality of Xiaomi phones, we can easily recommend it if you are looking for a good budget phone.