Honor 10 Swiftly Sold Out During Its First Sale in Europe

Huawei‘s flagship Honor 10 was first announced in China a couple of weeks back before the tech giant rolled out the device for Europe and India a few days back. It has now emerged that the Honor 10 turned out to be a highly popular model in Europe. The launch day sales of the Honor flagship is said to have seen the stock exhausted in no distant time.

The Honor 10 reportedly sold out in just six hours in Spain while the Phantom Blue Honor 10 sold out within the day in France. The exact number of units sold during the flash sale wasn’t disclosed but Huawei shared that up to 80,000 European social media subscribers have taken advantage of a €30 discount coupon.

This isn’t really coming out as a surprise considering the rich specs line up the Honor 10 packs, not to talk about the affordable price tag and its glittering premium design. Recall that the Honor 10 was launched adorning an impressive glass chassis that has the ability to show different colours when it is viewed from different angles. It is equipped with a notched display that offers a large screen space. Some of the other attractive features of the Honor 10 include improved AI 2.0, Kirin 970 chipset, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, AI-driven dual cameras, a powerful selfie shooter, NFC, front fingerprint scanner and more. The device is equally reasonably priced in Europe at €400 for the base variant.

