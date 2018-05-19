OnePlus 6 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Which One Would You Pick?

Alongside Huawei P20 Pro, the new OnePlus 6 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S are among the best and most interesting Chinese flagships of 2018. The latter two are the less expensive devices, and they offer premium specs even though they cost hundreds of dollars less than the competition. As they feature very similar specs, if you want to get an affordable Chinese flagship it may be very hard to choose among these two devices. This is exactly why we made this OnePlus 6 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S comparison.

Now, let’s see together which is the real king of Chinese smartphones in the affordable segment.

OnePlus 6 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

OnePlus 6 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm, 177 g 150.9 x 74.9 x 8.1 mm, 191 g DISPLAY 6.28 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 19:9 ratio, Optic AMOLED 5.99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Oxygen OS Android 8.0 Oreo, MIUI 9.5 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/1.7 + f/1.7, OIS

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/1.8 + f/2,4, OIS

5 MP, f/2.0 BATTERY 3300 mAh, fast charging 5V / 4A (Dash Charge) 3400 mAh, fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) 9V / 2A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Despite the big efforts from OnePlus at improving the design of its flagship, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S still convinces us more in terms of aesthetics. It features a ceramic back and a tri-bezel-less front panel that, even without a notch, boasts an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio. On the other hand, OnePlus 6 seems to have a better display thanks to its Optic AMOLED technology, DCI-P3, and sRGB standards. We will not say much about the performance as they have the same top-end hardware side, so both are super fast and you likely would not notice any difference in daily use. We will have to test the camera thoroughly to define which is the best camera phone between OnePlus 6 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, as on the paper both the cameras are outstanding. We did test out the Mi Mix 2S’ camera with the P20 Pro and it wasn’t too far behind. Check out the video below.

For the first time in OnePlus’ history, the dual camera setup features OIS (OP5 and 5T skipped on this feature) and a very bright aperture (f/1.7) on the two sensors. Same is for the Mi Mix 2S which manages to shoot photos with a stunning level of detail and records well-stabilized video (up to 4K). According to DxOMark, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is in the top 10 best camera phones. Batteries are similar as well but only the software optimizations will show us which device will have the best battery life. Unfortunately, both the handsets do not feature a micro SD slot, so if you need a lot of storage to save 4K videos go for the 256 GB configuration.

RELATED: We Go Hands On With All The Variants Of The OnePlus 6!

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S’ listing price in China is about $527/€447 for the base variant, while OnePlus 6 starts from $503/€519 globally. As the OnePlus 6 didn’t bring a lot of innovations this year, I would pick the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S for its design, camera quality and MIUI.

RELATED: Hands On With The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition

What would be your pick?

OnePlus 6 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: PRO and CONS

OnePlus 6

PRO

Great hardware

Splashproof

Good cameras

Advanced display

Competitive Price

Availability

CONS

Unoriginal Design

No micro SD

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

PRO

Original design

Powerful camera

Monster performance

Competitive price

CONS