Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Dream Blue gradient colour hands on pictures

Xiaomi finally took the wraps off the Mi 8 Lite which was launched alongside the Mi 8 Pro on September 19. The two models are quite of high value in terms of their premium designs. While the Mi 8 Pro is postured as a flagship continuation of the Mi 8, the Mi 8 Lite has a mid-range posture and that is reflected in its affordable pricing. Despite falling into the midrange category, the Mi 8 Lite has flagship looks, sporting a premium glass back design. We serve you the hands-on pictures of the Mi 8 Lite Dream Blue colour variant scooped from Chinese blog IThomes.

The Mi 8 Lite is also available in Twilight Gold and Deep Space Gray apart from the Dream Blue variant. All three use the gradient colour hue and that makes the Mi 8 Lite the first Xiaomi phone to utilise the Gradient Hue. There is no denying the gradient colour adds some class to the looks of phones it adorns and that isn’t different with the Mi 8 Lite. Apart from the cool colours, the build of the Mi 8 Lite also sets it apart. The device is just 7.5mm thick which makes it slimmer than Apple’s iPhone XR., Oppo R17, VivoX23 and even the Huawei P20.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite sports a notch at the top of its display which houses a 24MP camera with AI capabilities for selfies and video calls. The device sports a massive 6.26-inch FHD+ display but the 19:9 aspect ratio ensures it fits the palm of most persons well and won’t look too bulky.

The rear design of the Mi 8 Lite includes a dual camera sensor stacked vertically at the upper left corner. The dual camera setup comprises a 12MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There is also an LD flash at the side. The device equally packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the upper middle aspect. While at the bottom is the usual Mi logo. The Mi 8 Lite features a USB-C port surrounded by some nice speaker grills at the left and right sides.

As a reminder, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and is available in 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB memory versions. It runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 out of the box and get its juice from a 3,350mAh battery. The pricing starts at 1399 yuan for the 4GB +64GB memory and sales will commence on September 25 in China. XIaomi recently revealed he Mi 8 Pro will be launched globally soon. We expect the Mi 8 Lite to also make its debut on the global scene along with the Mi 8 Pro.