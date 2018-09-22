Huawei Mate 20 Pro high-quality renders surface with “NM card”

Already, many high-end devices are due for launch in the next couple of months. Similarly, Huawei Mate 20 pro is coming our way with some high-end specs in October. The Mate 20 pro is coming with the world’s first 7nm chipset, the Kirin 980. Today, We have received some new renders of Huawei Mate 20 Pro giving us a glimpse of its design. There are plenty of images with the protective cases that have been leaked along with the Huawei’s upcoming “NM Card.”

As per the renders, we can see that it carries a notch display having an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The high-quality renders have allowed us to peek into the notch where we can see a speaker grill with a rear camera. The bezels in the renders appear quite thin. It carries the USB-C type charging port at the bottom of the device. It seems Huawei has revived the 3.5 mm headphone jack, as a bump is present on the top side of the device. On the back, Huawei Mate 20 pro renders depict a squarish camera block with triple cameras and single LED flash.

Huawei Wireless Charger

Huawei wireless charger has also appeared in the leaked renders. The wireless charger has a power capacity of 15W and supports Qi wireless charging standard. It has a silicone surface to prevent slipping and also has built-in “foreign object detection” to detect items other than the mobile device.

Huawei “NM Card” is also present in the images with a speed of 90 MB/s. It matches the standardised video speed level required to record 4k video recording. It’s a wholly new product from the Huawei.

Additionally, it will carry the latest Kirin 980 SoC having an octa-core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.84 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor which is built on the 7nm process. There will be a 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants with 6/8 GB of RAM.

Talking about Huawei Mate 20 Pro, then a similar designed device was also spotted at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. At that time the quality of the images was not that much, but this time we have got to know about the every design aspect of Mate 20 Pro. It’s coming on October 16th along with the Huawei Mate 20.

