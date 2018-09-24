Buy Xiaomi TYY01ZM DLP Projector At A Slashed Price Of Just $719 On GearBest [Coupon Code]



If you fancy watching your favorite game, series or movie on a large screen without inflicting any sort of damage to your eyes, you might want to take a look at the Xiaomi TYY01ZM DLP 3500 lumens quad-core projector. While this DLP projector would normally set you back a pretty penny, Xiaomi is now selling it at a reduced price on GearBest.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of money at the time of checking out. The Xiaomi TYY01ZM usually carries a steep price tag, but you can now buy it at a lowered price of just $749.99 on GearBest.

This is a noteworthy 14% reduction in the device’s original asking price. In order to extend the discount, all you need to do is to apply coupon code IT-CN01TTY before you click on the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

The coupon helps you save an extra $30.99 and bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $719. On the downside, the coupon is slated to expire soon.

The TYY01ZM DLP 3500 Lumens Quad-core projector from Xiaomi boasts an impressive array of specs and features that make it quite a bargain at this price. The device is capable of transforming your home into a game room or theatre by producing a 120-inch high image.

On top of that, the TYY01ZM delivers an impressive 800 ANSI lumens brightness, 2.07 mirror slice and is outfitted with the real HDR10 image enhancement technique. In order to check out more details about this Xiaomi-branded projector and avail the discount, you can follow this link.

There were only 49 pieces left for the Flash Sale at the time of writing and the promo will come to an end in 4 days. Note that the discount will only be valid for the cadet blue color version of the DLP projector.

