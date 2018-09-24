Pre-Order Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone For Just $649.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Code]



Xiaomi took the wraps off its hotly-anticipated Mi 8 Pro smartphone earlier this month. The imminent phone is expected to follow in the footsteps of its well-received precursors and garner skyrocketing popularity among smartphone lovers.

Much to the delight of Xiaomi fans that are living on a tight budget, the Mi 8 Pro has gone up for pre-order carrying a discounted price on GeekBuying. We’ll tell you more about the unmissable discount and even show how you can avail an additional discount without breaking much of a sweat.

The Mi 8 Pro normally carries a steep $759.99 price tag but thanks to a noteworthy discount that Xiaomi is offering on the phone’s retail price, you can now pre-order it for just $679.99. On top of that, you can use coupon code SLAQIRCM to get an added $30 discount.

As a result, the already reduced grand total drops further down to just $649.99 before you place your order. While you can choose from multiple options, the aforesaid discount will be valid for 6GB RAM+128GB ROM version of the Mi 8 Pro smartphone.

The Mi 8 Pro features a mammoth 6.21 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The phone features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection and is housed in a robust 7000 series aluminum frame.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 AIE, Octa core, 2.8GHz processor along with an equally competent Adreno 630 GPU. Moreover, the phone houses a 12.0MP+12.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and 20.0MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 8 Pro smartphone runs on MIUI 9-based Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a built-in 3000mAh battery. Aside from that, the phone is crammed with a slew of useful sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, RGB ambient light sensor, electronic compass, hall, and a fingerprint sensor.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount. The phone is scheduled to start shipping in 15 days.

