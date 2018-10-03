Buy Xiaomi Mi Sphere Camera 4K Panorama Action Camera For Only $229.99 On GearBest

Equipped with two 190 degree ultra-wide angle fish-eye lens modules, the international edition of Xiaomi’s Mi Sphere Camera 4K panorama action camera has gone up for sale bearing a dropped price on GearBest. Let’s check out the details.

With a powerful Ambarella A12 chipset packed under its hood, the Mi Sphere Camera comes with a built-in IMX 206 sensor that lets you clip and splice captured images into a 360-degree seamless image. On top of that, you can even share and post-edit recorded videos using the APP “mihome”.

A high-end action camera offering comparable features would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores.

In a bid to make the Mi Sphere Camera 4K Panorama Action Camera available to cost-conscious buyers, Xiaomi is now offering its feature-laden camera at a dropped price of just $229.99. This is a noteworthy reduction in the action camera’s steep original asking price.

However, the discount will specifically be valid for the black-tinted international edition of the Xiaomi Mi Sphere Camera 4K Panorama Action Camera.

An absolute bargain at this reduced price, the Mi Sphere action camera boasts an impressive array of features including 4K video resolution, which breathes new life into your videos and photos. Moreover, it offers 3 shooting modes including flat, sphere and planet.

The Mi Sphere camera can be used by adventure junkies even while doing extreme sports as it comes with a 6-axis anti-shaking feature. Aside from that, it supports loop recording function and time-lapse.

The Xiaomi-branded action camera also supports TF cards up to 128GB maximum so that you never run out of storage space for your favorite videos and photos. The Mi Sphere draws its juices from a robust 1600mAh 3.8V Li-ion battery that supports 75 minutes shooting time at 4K with WiFi. It even supports QC2.0 quick charge.

If this feature-laden Mi Sphere action camera has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out more details and avail the discount. Note that there were only 181 pieces remaining at the time of writing and the promo is slated to end in just 4 days.

