Get Big Discounts On Two Top-End Versions Of The OnePlus 6 Smartphone On GeekBuying [Coupon Code]



If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on the OnePlus 6 smartphone without emptying your pocket, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be shedding light on some unmissable discounts that you can avail on GeekBuying and also show how you can save more money without breaking much of a sweat.

OnePlus 6 Smartphone With 8GB RAM+256GB ROM

The OnePlus 6 became an instant hit among smartphone lovers after hitting the store shelves earlier this year. But much to the chagrin of cost-conscious buyers, the phone didn’t come cheap.

In fact, an 8GB RAM+256GB ROM version of the phone would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores. Thankfully, this version of the coveted smartphone is currently available at a dropped price of just $589.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a noteworthy 37% reduction in the phone’s original selling price. On top of that, you can apply coupon code TOHMRYVU to save an extra $200 before placing your order.

In other words, you can reduce your already reduced grand total further down to just $579.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon. You can follow this link to visit the promotion page and avail the discount without wasting time since the promo is slated to end in 6 days.



OnePlus 6 Smartphone With 6GB RAM+64GB ROM

Alternatively, you can go for the slightly smaller variant of the OnePlus 6 smartphone that comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. This version usually carries a $579.99 price tag but is currently up for grabs at a reduced price of just $489.99.

Aside from taking advantage of this 16% discount, you can use coupon code QVXIDZUS to get an extra $116 off on the phone’s already lowered selling price. As a result, you can now buy this variant of the OnePlus 6 smartphone at a discounted price of only $453.99.

In order to ensure you do not miss this discount, all you need to do is to follow this link. Note that the promo will come to an end in just 3 days and the coupon will also lapse shortly.

Get 37% Off On The 8GB RAM+256GB ROM Version Of OnePlus 6 Smartphone

Get 16% Off On The 6GB RAM+64GB ROM Version Of OnePlus 6 Smartphone