Get Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Smartphone At Heavily Discounted Price On Banggood [Coupons]



Looking for a big-screen smartphone that doesn’t cost a bomb? You’ve come to the right place.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone comes with a mammoth 6.26-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display bearing a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Moreover, it packs a powerful Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636 with a competent Adreno 509 GPU, under the hood.

just like a lot of other big-screen smartphones available in the market today, the recently launched phone from Xiaomi carries a steep price tag. We’ll show how you can reduce the original asking price of the Redmi Note 6 Pro with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM without breaking much of a sweat.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Version – 3GB RAM+32GB ROM

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is a feature-laden smartphone that doesn’t come cheap. If you are a Xiaomi fan living on a tight budget, we got good news for you. Now, you can reduce the original asking price of the aforesaid version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB) simply by applying coupon code 10BGN6P3 at the time of checking out.

This coupon helps you save $20 and reduces your grand total to just $179.99 before you proceed to check out. Moreover, you can choose from the black and rose gold color options of the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone.

In order to ensure you do not miss this chance to get a noteworthy discount on this version of the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone, all you need to do is follow this link before the coupon lapses.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Version – 4GB RAM+64GB ROM

If you’re interested in buying the slightly larger version of the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, you’d end up spending $239.99 on Banggood. But if you’re not willing to spend that kind of money, all you need to do is to use coupon code 10BGN6P4 before you click on the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.

The aforesaid coupon will help you save $24 and bring your grand total down to just $215.99. Note that the discount will specifically be valid for the blue color version of the smartphone for a limited period of time.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out more details about the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone and use the coupon before it expires.

