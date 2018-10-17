Buy Bakeey QW12 Smart Watch For Just $19.99 On Banggood

Monitoring your health on a daily basis can prove to be an arduous and time-consuming task, especially in this fast-paced world. Thankfully, the market is brimming with devices like smartwatches and fitness bands that can take care of this daunting task for us. On the downside, these gadgets don’t come cheap.

If you’re looking for a cost-effective fitness tracker that’s loaded with useful features, you might want to take a gander at Bakeey’s feature-laden QW12 smartwatch, which has now gone up for pre-order bearing a heavily discounted price tag on Banggood. Let’s head straight to the details.

Much to the delight of fitness-conscious buyers who aren’t willing to spend a fortune on a smartwatch, the QW12 is currently available for pre-order at a dropped price of just $19.99 on the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck. This is a noteworthy 50% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $39.99.

Regrettably, this discount will only be limited to the first 10 pieces, while the next 800 pieces will set you back $23.99. The remaining 1000 pieces will go back to the retail price of $39.99.

The Bakeey QW12 is an absolute bargain at this price, given that it sports an easily readable 1.3 inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels. Moreover, the device is equipped with useful sensors like the G-sensor and the Heart Rate Sensor.

The QW12 not only monitors your heart rate and blood pressure but also keeps a track of your sleep. It boasts 8 multi-sport modes like walking, running, swimming, badminton, basketball etc. It also comes with a pedometer.

The Bakeey QW12 smartwatch also features a pedometer. Furthermore, it has call and message reminders and it enables to you even reject a call. The smartwatch offers notifications for various apps like Facebook, Twitter, WeChat, and WhatsApp just to name a few.

You can follow this link to check out the rest of the features and avail the discount before the first 10 pieces are sold out. Note that you can choose between two color options including red and black.

Get 50% Off On Bakeey QW12 Smartwatch

Download Banggood App To Get A 10% Off App Coupon