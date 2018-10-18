Buy LeEco LeTV Le S3 X522 Smartphone For Just $89.99 On CooliCool [Coupon Inside]



LeEco made the Le S3 X522 smartphone available to the public back in November 2016 and nearly two years after hitting the store shelves, the phone continues to be well-liked. The phone’s popularity can be attributed to the impressive array of features and top-end specs it offers without carrying a steep price tag.

Much to the delight of smartphone lovers who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a smartphone, the feature-laden Le S3 X522 smartphone has gone up for sale carrying a discounted price on CooliCool. Aside from shedding light on this discount, we’ll show how you can save extra money during the check out process.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now get your hands on the LeTV Le S3 X522 smartphone at a dropped price of just $94.99. This is a noteworthy 57% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $219.99.

You can extend this discount by applying coupon code LE522 before proceeding to checkout. This coupon helps you save an additional $5 and bring your already lowered grand further down to just $89.99.

The LeEco Le S3 X522 is quite an irresistible smartphone at this price, given that it sports a 5.5 inches FHD display with a screen resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. Moreover, the phone is housed in a sturdy aluminum metal body which is augmented which a 2.5D curved glass screen.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor along with Adreno 510 graphics processing unit, under the hood. It comes with 3GB of RAM and offers non-expandable 32GB of onboard storage to store your photos, videos, and other favorite content.

On the photography front, the Le S3 X522 houses a 16.0MP camera with dual-LED and AF on the back. Up front, there’s an 8.0MP camera with an f2.2 aperture for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.

Furthermore, this LeEco branded smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is backed by a built-in 3000mAh battery. On top of that, the phone is crammed with useful sensors including a proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, ambient light, gyro, fingerprint, and hall effect.

You can head straight to this link to check out the rest of the specification and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end. Note that the above-mentioned coupon is also likely to expire soon.

