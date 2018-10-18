Pre-Order 2 Models Of One Mix 2 Yoga Laptop At Heavily Discounted Price On GeekBuying [Coupons]



If you’re in the market for a tiny convertible laptop that doesn’t empty your pocket, you might want to take a gander at the One Mix 2 Yoga pocket laptop. It sports a 7-inch full HD display along with a 360-degree hinge so that you can use the laptop in a tablet mode as well.

If you’re living on a tight budget and aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a laptop, it might interest you to know that two models of the One Mix 2 Yoga pocket laptop have gone up for pre-order bearing heavily discounted price tags on GeekBuying. There’s more for you to cheer about.

Aside from divulging details about the discount, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money while checking out. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket Laptop (8GB RAM+256GB ROM)

GeekBuying is accepting pre-orders for a model equipped with an Intel Core m3-7Y30, Quad Core, up to 2.6GHz processor, an Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage for just $649.99. This is a noteworthy reduction in the device’s original asking price of $801.99.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code WPDCPLKR to get an extra $20 off before placing your order. In other words, you can bring your already discounted grand total further down to only $629.99 simply by using the above-mentioned coupon.

You can follow this link to pre-order the model and avail the discount before the promo ends.

One Netbook One Mix 2 Yoga Pocket Laptop (8GB RAM+256GB ROM+ Original Stylus Pen)

If you’re willing to spend an extra $10, you can go for the model with a stylus pen. While this model would normally set you back $824.99, you can now pre-order it at a dropped price of just $659.

Aside from taking advantage of the discount, you can apply coupon code BWDQWLQG to save $19.01 more before clicking the ‘Place Your Order’ button. After using the coupon you need to shell out only $639.99 for this stylus pen-equipped model which is quite a good deal considering it boasts an impressive array of features.

The laptop sports a 7-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, which is pretty good for tablets. While it is ideal for daily use, One Mix 2 Yoga laptop is designed to handle specialist workloads as well.

Furthermore, the feature-laden laptop runs on Microsoft Windows 10 operating system with the latest software updates and draws its juices from a robust 6500mAh battery. You can follow this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount.

Both the aforesaid models are scheduled to ship within 27 days. On the downside, the pre-sale price will only be valid for a limited period of time and the coupons are also likely to expire soon.

