Pre-Order LeTV LeEco Le Max 2 X821 Smartphone For Just $129.99 On Banggood [Coupon]

LeEco announced a full-featured smartphone dubbed the Le Max 2 X821 back in May 2016. Much to the delight of the Chinese handset maker, the Le Max 2 X821 has now gone up for pre-order on one of China’s most popular online stores that guarantees the best bang for your buck.

In a bid to extend the phone’s demand among cost-conscious buyers, LeEco is offering the Le Max 2 X821 at a considerably lowered price on Banggood. As a result, smartphone lovers living on a tight budget can now pre-order the LeEco-branded phone at a discounted price of just $179.99.

This is a hearty 10% reduction in the phone’s retail price of $199.99. Aside from taking advantage of this discount, you can apply coupon code 10BGX821 to get an extra $50 off and reduce your grand total to only $129.99 before proceeding to checkout.

The LeTV LeEco Le Max 2 X821 is quite an irresistible smartphone at this price, given that it boasts an impressive array of specs and features. Keeping in line with that, the phone sports an eye-catching 5.7 inches LCD IPS On Cell display with 1440 x 2560 pixels resolution at a pixel density of 515 ppi.

Under the hood, the phone packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64bit 2.15Ghz Quad-core processor along with an equally competent Adreno 530 for an unmatched viewing experience. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable internal memory for storing your favorite content.

The Le Max 2 X821 smartphone houses a 21.0MP camera with f/2.0 aperture on the back and has an 8.0MP front shooter equipped with ƒ/2.2 aperture, 6-element lens, two-tone flash, PDAF and zoom capability for unmatched selfies and crystal clear face-to-face video chatting.

The phone runs on eUI 5.6-based Android Marshmallow OS and is backed by a non-removable 3100mAh battery with Le Quick charge. On top of that, it comes with a slew of useful sensors like accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

If the LeEco Le Max 2 X821 smartphone has grabbed your attention, you can follow this link to check out its full specification and avail the discount before the promo ends. Note that the discount will specifically be valid for the rose gold, gray and gold color versions of the phone.

