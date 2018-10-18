Buy The Sports And Classic Variants Of The Huawei Watch GT At Dropped Prices On Giztop

Huawei recently launched the hotly-anticipated Watch GT smartwatch in two variants — Sport and Classic, both bearing fairly competitive price points.

If you’re a fitness-conscious person looking to get your hands on these coveted smartwatches without spending a lot of money, we got good news for you. The Huawei Watch GT Sports and Huawei Watch GT Classic have gone up for sale carrying heavily discounted price tags on Giztop, the official online store for GizmoChina.

Huawei Watch GT Sports

The Watch GT Sports version features an eye-catching 1.39-inch OLED screen with 454×454 pixels resolution. Moreover, this Huawei branded smartwatch is rated at 5ATM water resistance so you can wear it while washing hands without bothering about inflicting any sort of damage to it.

The Watch GT Sports boasts an impressive array of features that are likely to sweep tech buffs off their feet. While you’d usually associate a steep price tag with a feature-laden smartwatch offering comparable features, the Watch GT Sports can now be yours at a dropped price of just $289 on Giztop.

This is a noteworthy reduction in the device’s original asking price of $299.

The Watch GT Sports is quite an irresistible smartwatch that packs a powerful Cortex-M4 chipset with high power processors and low power. Moreover, it adopts Huawei’s Truseen 3.0 technology for accurate heart rate tracking sensor and is backed by a 420mAh battery.

You can follow this link if you’re interested in checking out the rest of the specifications and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Huawei Watch GT Classic

The Classic version of the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch is made using high-quality 316L stainless steel material and it sports appealing ceramic bezels. Moreover, it sports a 1.39-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 454×454 pixels at a pixel density of 326ppi.

Under the hood, the Classic variant packs a powerful Cortex-M4 chipset with low power and high power processors. Furthermore, it runs on Huawei’s own LightOS and draws it juices from a 420mAh battery that can last up to 30 days with GPS and heart rate tracking switched off.

While the Huawei Watch GT Classic would normally set you back a pretty penny, you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $359 on Giztop. It is worth noting that the Classic version sells for $369 without the discount.

Since this promotion sale is likely to come to an end soon, it is recommended that you follow this link to avail the discount without wasting time.

