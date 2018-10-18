Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 launched in India for Rs. 8,999 ($122)

After launching Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro in India earlier this month, Panasonic has today launched its latest smartphone in the ‘Eluga’ series in India — Panasonic Eluga Ray 530.

The phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by MediaTek‘s MT6739WA quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz, along with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU.

It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot that supports storage expansion of up to 128GB. Coming to the camera department, there’s a 13MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. On the front side, it features a 5MP snapper along with an LED flash.

The camera application comes with several features, including Bokeh effect, Time-lapse, and Auto Scene Detection. The front-facing camera also comes with support for Face Unlock feature and a multi-function FPS button that lets you capture a selfie with a single click.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM Radio support. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 is now available for purchase in India through offline stores across the country as well as online marketplaces such as Amazon India. The device comes in two color options — Black and Blue, and is priced at Rs. 8,999, which roughly converts to $122.