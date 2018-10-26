Meizu 16X Double 11 edition arrives in China for 2098 Yuan

Meizu has started preparing for the 11/11 big shopping day as they have launched a dedicated Meizu 16X Double 11 edition. Meizu 16X Double 11 Edition carries almost same specs but has different colour and design aspects. Meizu has added a new smoky purple colour with a Double 11 Anniversary edition logo on the body. Meizu made an announcement about the new Meizu 16X edition via Weibo where they published a poster of the device.

Meizu 16X Double 11 is available for the price of 2098 Yuan (~$301 USD). The customised new version of Meizu 16X is available for booking, it started from the evening of October 25th. Meizu is offering nationwide warranty and free shipping insurance if you book it now. You will also get 7 days to return if you found any defect in the product. Recently, Meizu 16X and V8 received a couple of new colour such as Cistern Purple and Teal Blue. Now, Meizu 16 X is available in total 6 colours – Jet Black, Noble Gold, Double 11 smoky purple and a special Ceramic.

Meizu 16X is packed with a 6.0 inch AMOLED display having a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 coupled with 6 GB RAM.

In the camera department, it carries 20-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. On the back, there’s a 12 megapixel + 20-megapixel dual shooter. Further, the camera is packed with a 4-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 3X lossless zoom and AI features. In total, you will get a 3100 mAh battery with a fast charging tech.

Meizu 16X Double 11 version is elegant to hold with some extra design elements. It is available for booking right now via Meizu Online store and Tmall store for 2098 Yuan (~$301).

