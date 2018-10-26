Pre-Order The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 For Just $649.99 On GeekBuying

Xiaomi is currently doling out big discounts on its well-received phones, laptops, cameras, smart devices and a wide selection of consumer appliances as part of GeekBuying’s latest promo.



Aside from that, the Chinese electronics giant is giving Xiaomi fans an opportunity pre-order the hotly anticipated Mi Mix 3 smartphone at a considerably lowered price on the popular Chinese online store. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

The Mi Mix 3 smartphone is expected to hit the store shelves later this year but this hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning all sorts of speculations around the impending phone’s price, features, and other details. Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we’ll even divulge details about the phone’s high-end specs and features.

If you’re in the market for a big-screen smartphone that doesn’t cost a bomb, you might want to take a gander at the Mi Mix 3 smartphone. While this upcoming Xiaomi-branded smartphone would normally set you back a pretty penny, you can now pre-order it at a dropped price of just $649.99.



This is a significant drop in the phone’s original selling price of $826.99. The Mi Mix 3 is quite an irresistible smartphone at this price, given that it sports a mammoth 6.39 inches AMOLED, Full HD+, HDR display with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and it supports an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Moreover, it packs a powerful Snapdragon 845, Octa core, 2.8GHz processor along with an equally competent Adreno 630 GPU. The Mi Mix 3 comes with 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of (non-expandable) onboard storage so that you can save your favorite content like videos, music, photos etc and access them anytime you want.

The Mi Mix 3 houses a 212.0MP (Sony IMX363) + 12.0MP (Samsung S5k3M3) dual camera setup on the back and 24.0MP (Sony IMX576) + 2.0MP AI cameras on the front for selfies. Furthermore, it runs on MIUI 10-based Android 9 Pie OS and is backed by a 3200mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4+ and 10W wireless charging.

On top of that, the Mi Mix 3 smartphone is crammed with a slew of highly useful sensors like the ultrasonic distance sensor, ambient light sensor, vibrating motor, gyroscope, accelerometer, hall sensor, and compass sensor. The phone’s dimensions are 157.89×74.69×8.46mm and weigh in at just 218g.

If you’re interested in checking out the full specification of the Mi Mix 3 and take a look at the rest of the products that you can buy at discounted price, just click here to visit the promotion page.

