Buy Xiaomi WeLoop Hey 3S Smart Watch For Just $89.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

The market is brimming with high-end fitness trackers and smartwatches that enables its wearer to monitor his/her daily activities while encouraging them to lead a healthier lifestyle. Regrettably, these devices don’t come cheap.

If you’re fitness purist looking for a cost-effective smartwatch that boasts an impressive array of features, you might want to take a gander at the Hey 3S smartwatch. Xiaomi’s partner WeLoop launched this feature-rich watch in April last year, taking the wearable realm by storm.

Before we shed light on the top-end specs and features that make the Hey 3S an irresistible smartwatch, let us take a look at the discount Xiaomi is currently offering on the well-received smartwatch in collaboration with GeekBuying. Aside from that, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of more money during the checkout process.

Sporting an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch, the Hey 3S would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, but you can buy it for just $94.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 47% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $179.99. This discount will be valid for the black color version of the Hey 3S smartwatch.

Alternatively, you can avail a 40% off on the red color version of the Hey 3S smartwatch that usually carries a $158.99 price tag. Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now get your hands on the red-tinted Hey 3S watch at a slashed price of just $94.99.

On top of that, you can use coupon code NFHCOFMA to save an extra $10 at the time of checking out. This helps you bring your already reduced grand total further down to $89.99 without breaking much of a sweat.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Hey 3S sports an eye-catching a 1.28-inch display bearing a screen resolution of 176×176 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added protection. Weighing in just 38g, the Hey 3S features a GPS sensor and a 9-axis motion sensor and helps its wearer to keep a track of various training activities such as distance traveled.

the Hey 3S sports an eye-catching a 1.28-inch display bearing a screen resolution of 176×176 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added protection. Weighing in just 38g, the Hey 3S features a GPS sensor and a 9-axis motion sensor

