Xiaomi Mi Band 3 update brings weather forecast and temperature function

Xiaomi is keen on bringing new devices in the market with impressive features. Similarly, in May this year, Xiaomi announced various new devices including Mi 8, Mi band 3 and others. In order to make these devices more user-friendly and feature-rich, Xiaomi consistently rolled multiple updates. Today, Xiaomi is rolling out a new firmware update for Mi Band 3 with an ability to bring weather forecast feature. It packs several other improvements like new animations, etc.

In order to improve the overall efficiency and user experience, Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is getting a new update. It brings a temperature and weather information feature of your selected place. The weather card on the Band 3 will give you the current temperature and a forecast for the whole day. It also packs new exercise mode animation.

To get the latest firmware, you should have the latest version of Mi-Fit app. After updating the app, you need to connect your wearable with it, then head over to Settings menu and tap check for update option. Xiaomi has already updated the Mi band 3 with the night mode and the ability to mute the paired mobile device.

Moreover, Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is a significant upgrade over Mi Band 2 with a more accurate step counting algorithm. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 allows you to view messages, SMS, incoming caller ID, and all your activity data by just churning out Rs 200 extra against the pricing of Mi band 2. Further, the upgraded version has 24 hours heartbeat count feature, water resistance up to 50 meters, sleep monitor, etc.

Right now users can upgrade their Mi band 3 using the updated Mi-Fit App via a compatible mobile device.

Well, how many of you have already witnessed the update?