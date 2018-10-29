Buy Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 WiFi Tablet For Just $187.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

The market is brimming with top-branded tablets that boast an impressive array of features and top-end specs. On the downside, users usually have a hard time holding these devices.



The Mi Pad 4 is a feature-laden tablet that you might want to take a look at, especially if you find other tablets uncomfortable to hold for long periods. Designed exclusively to enable one-handed operation, this Xiaomi-branded tablet offers larger screen ration despite its smaller body.

In fact, the Mi Pad 4’s 16:10 golden ratio FHD screen is a considerable 9.4% smaller than its predecessor. It sports an eye-catching 8.0 inches display and its aspect ratio has been increased by 6 percent. More importantly, it is relatively comfortable and easy-to-hold in one hand.

As far as the price tag it carries is concerned, the Mi Pad 4 usually sells for $273.99 on online and offline shops, but you can now buy it a reduced price of just $199.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 27% drop in the tablet’s original asking price.



On top of that, you can use coupon code GKB104T to save an extra $52 at the time of checking out. In other words, the aforesaid coupon can help you bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $187.99 before you click on the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

The Mi Pad 4 is quite an irresistible tablet at this price, given that it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Octa Core, 2.2GHz processor along with an equally competent Adreno 512 (Max Frequency 650MHz) GPU, under the hood. It comes with 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage for your entertainment data.

On the photography front, it houses a 13.0MP HD dual-camera setup on the back and a 5.0MP front shooter for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting. It runs on MIUI9-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a 6000mAh high-density battery.

You can head straight to this link to check out the rest of the specification and avail the discount. Note that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

