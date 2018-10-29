Huawei Honor Magic 2 Geekbench listing appears ahead of launch

On Oct. 31, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will be taking off covers from the Honor Magic 2 flagship smartphone. Its variants for China with model numbers such as TNY-AL00 and TNY-TL00 were recently approved by TENAA. Today, the model number TNY-AL00 has appeared with key specifications on Geekbench.

According to the Geekbench listing of Honor Magic 2, it features an octa-core processor that has a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. Even though the name of the processor is not clearly mentioned on its TENAA listing, the company has already confirmed that it is fueled by Kirin 980 chipset.

The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. It will be the first Honor phone to arrive with Android 9 Pie OS preinstalled. In single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Honor TNY-AL00 has respectively scored 33160 and 9534. The beasty performance of the Kirin 980 is quite evident through Magic 2’s Geekbench scores.

The TENAA listing of the smartphone has revealed that its 6 GB RAM edition will be equipped with 128 GB of inbuilt storage. On the other side, the 8 GB RAM variant of the phone that has been spotted on Geekbench will be featuring 256 GB of native storage.

The Magic 2 phone will be featuring a 6.39-inch AMOLED display that produces Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The handset sports a manual slider design similar to the recently announced Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 smartphone. It measures 157.32 x 75.13 x 8.3mm and weighs 209 grams. It is packed with a 3,400mh battery.

For photography, the Honor Magic 2 includes 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel rear-mounted triple camera unit. A 16-megapixel front-facing coupled with two TOF sensors are available on the slider of the smartphone.

The Honor Magic 2 includes advanced features such as 3D face scanner, in-display fingerprint reader and superfast charging. Recent leaks have revealed that the smartphone will be arriving in Black, Blue, Red and Silver variants. As of this writing, there is no information available on the pricing of the Honor Magic 2.

