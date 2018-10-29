Huawei sold Mate 20 series phones worth 100 million in just 8 seconds

Huawei recently launched its flagship Mate 20 series of smartphones. The series includes Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design.

The official launch of the Mate 20 series in China was held on 26th October and went on sale on the same day. Now, the company has announced that it managed to sell the Mate 20 series phones worth 100 million in just eight seconds.

In the peak moment of the Mate 20 series sale, the traffic on the Huawei Mall website reached around seven million users in just 10 seconds, a record high for the company. The Chinese company also said in order to manage such high amount of traffic, Huawei Cloud utilised its second-level elastic scalability to expand resources in such a short period of time.

In addition to this, the company also recommended accessories to the users with the help of Huawei EI Smart Recommendation service, which users artificial intelligence and big data technology. This also helped the company increase the conversion rate on its platform.

Besides Huawei Mall, the Mate 20 series devices were also available for purchase through third-party e-commerce platforms. Data provided by Suning Tesco reveals that majority of the purchase for the Mate 20 series were from males, which accounted for 78.8 percent while females accounted for 21.2 percent. 46.7 percent of the buyers were aged between 26-35 years while the buyers aged 36-45 years old accounted for 23.14 percent.

The Huawei Mate 20 costs 3,999 Yuan (approximately $576) for the 6GB + 64GB model while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at 4,499 Yuan (approximately $648). The Mate 20 Pro costs 5,399 Yuan for the 6GB + 128GB model and goes up to 6,799 Yuan (approximately $979) for the top-end 8GB + 256GB model.

Read More: Xiaomi and Huawei CEOs argue over whose flagship phones have the best camera specs

On the other hand, the Mate 20 X 6GB + 128GB model is priced at 4,999 Yuan (approx. $720) while the 8GB RAM model with 256GB storage costs 5,999 Yuan (approximately $864). The Mate 20 RS Porsche Edition will go on sale from 10th November.