Avail Unmissable Discounts On Electronics And Outdoor Gear On GearBest

As part of its Weekly Supersaver Categories, GearBest is doling out massive discounts on a wide selection of electronic items and products that come in handy during outdoor activities. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.



The promo has been split into multiple categories so that buyers can find what they’re looking for without breaking much of a sweat.

Keeping in line with that, let us take a look at the first section called ‘COUPON STASH.’ This category features DIY printers from Creality 3D, e-bikes from F-Wheel and Samebike along with the Ninebot One Z10 Electric Balance Unicycle from Xiaomi Mijia.

Aside from carrying heavily discounted price tags, each product has been assigned specific coupons that you can use to save a considerable amount of extra money.

For the sake of an instance, there’s a 26% off on the Samebike 20LVXD30 smart folding e-bike which normally sells for $710.88. Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now buy for just $529.99.

You can apply coupon code GB3403 to bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $499 during the check out process. On the downside, the coupons are slated to expire in a short time.

The following category called ‘Flash Sale’ comprises limited pieces of the FIIDO D1 e-bike, GEEETECH A20M Mix-color 3D Printer, iGPSPORT iGS618 Bluetooth Wireless GPS Cycling Computer and A1 Folding Walking Machine Gym Equipment Fitness from Xiaomi.

Note that the above-mentioned items are currently up for sale bearing heavily discounted price tags. In the next following category, GearBest is giving buyers an opportunity to get $15 off if their grand total comes up to $45 or more.

The ‘Hot Electronics’ section is where you can buy a slew of hard tools, products that come in handy for measurement and analysis, power tools, 3D printers, and supplies. The ‘Outdoor & Sports’ category, on the other hand, features electric bikes, bike computers, packs, scooters, and wheels.

In addition to giving discounts, GearBest is offering certain items as a free gift as part of its ‘Buy One Get One FREE Gift’ offer. You can click here to visit the promotion page and avail these discounts before the promo ends.

Get Big Discounts On Electronics And Outdoor Gears