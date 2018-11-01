Giveaway – Win a H96 Max X2 Android TV BOX

Gizmochina along with Banggood is conducting 1 unit H96 Max X2 Android TV BOX as giveaway gift to a lucky reader. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing gift.

H96 Max X2 is a new intelligent, Android 8.1 TV box, coming with Amlogic S905X2 Quad Core ARM Cortex A53 and ARM Dvalin MP2 GPU. It is wide compatibility that carries support multi player screen game and mobile phone manipulation. Family gatherings can be played together and play games with the screen. You can push pictures and videos from the phone to the TV screen by connecting the phone and the box to the same WiFi. You can get this TV BOX at $49.99 on Banggood.

You can click here to get more information about H96 Max X2 Android TV BOX.

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

Visit H96 Max X2 Android TV BOX on Banggood’s website(you also can buy H96 Max X2 Android TV BOX on Banggood’s APP: https://bit.ly/2tBvb9P). Share this giveaway contest on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit;

Terms & Conditions: 1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.

2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.

3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.

4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

5. The prize will be shipped in a month when the giveaway end. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Once again, good luck.

