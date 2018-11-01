OnePlus 6T receiving maiden update with final touches

It’s been just a few days since the launch of OnePlus 6T, and the Chinese company has even started pushing its maiden update to the device. It brings a few new features and other last-minute changes to the device. Well, it seems the update is pushed to give the final touches before actually making OnePlus 6T available for public, starting today.

OnePlus 6T is getting a firmware upgrade to version 9.0.4 with some additions and fixes. It includes changes like improvement in the camera as they have added the Studio Lighting effect for taking portrait shots. Also, curated the Nightscape mode which is used for low-light photography. Further, as per changelog, OnePlus has blessed the device with new navigation gestures and an ability to use power consumption in an optimised way while on standby.

Even, OnePlus 6T has received November security patch with various fixes for security loopholes in the Android system. An improved screen unlock aka under the screen fingerprint have been optimised via the latest update. The last but not the least is general bug fixes and improvements which will maximise your device performance and stability.

Today, it will go on sale in the US for the starting price of $549 for 6GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. While 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage will be available for $579 and 256 GB internal variant for $629. OnePlus is also offering $300 off if you trade off your old device for OnePlus 6T. Users can grab it either from the OnePlus.com or T-Mobile stores across the US. Also, OnePlus is giving away a free pair of DAC enabled Type-C Bullets worth $19.95. In order to make old headphones compatible, OnePlus has bundled the OnePlus 6T with a pair of USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter.

You can check our OnePlus 6T hands-on experience before making a purchase. By the way, How many of you are going to get the OnePlus 6T today?

