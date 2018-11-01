Pre-Order UMiDIGI A3 Smartphone For Just $79.99 On Banggood

UMiDIGI took the wraps off its hotly-anticipated A3 smartphone earlier this year. Much to the delight of those who have restlessly been waiting since to get their hands on the phone, the A3 has now gone up for pre-order carrying a lowered price tag on Banggood.



Before we divulge more details about the aforesaid discount, let us take a gander at the awe-inspiring features and top-end specs that make the UMiDIGI A3 an irresistible smartphone. First off, the A3 sports an eye-catching 5.5-inches IPS, HD+ (1440 x 720p) multi-touch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The phone is housed in a sturdy metal and plastic frame, which is further augmented with an appealing full view display. Moreover, it is powered by the MediaTek MT6739, 64-Bit processor and 2GB of RAM for an uninterrupted experience.

It packs an IMG 8XE 1PPC @ 570 MHz GPU, under the hood. The phone offers a 16GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via Micro SD card to ensure you never run of storage space for saving your favorite content.



On the photography front, the A3 houses a 12.0MP+5.0MP dual camera setup with dual-LED flash and AF on the back and an 8.0MP front shooter for selfies. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a 33300mAh battery.

While you’d normally associate a steep price tag with a phone offering comparable features, the UMIDIGI A3 smartphone can now be yours if you’re willing to shell out just $79.99. This is a noteworthy 47% drop in the phone’s original selling price of $149.99.

With 78 pieces of the gold and just 76 pieces of the black color version of the UMIDIGI A3 smartphone remaining, this promo is slated to end on November 5th. You can click here to visit the promotion page and avail the discount.

