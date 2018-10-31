Nubia X vs OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3: Specs Comparison

Nubia X is official with a high level of innovation, but it is also one of the most powerful Chinese smartphones out there. That is why we can not avoid to compare it with the latest Chinese flagships launched in the second half of 2018. Given the similar price tag, we decided to compare it with OnePlus 6T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, both affordable flagships. Will Nubia be able to compete with two of the most important brands? Let’s see it together.

Nubia X vs OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Nubia X OnePlus 6T Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 154.1 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm, 181 g 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm, 185 g 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm, 218 g DISPLAY 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), LTPS IPS LCD

Secondary display 5.1 inches 720 x 1540 (HD+), OLED 6.41 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Optic AMOLED 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 10 GB RAM, 512 GB SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Nubia UI 6 Android 9 Pie, Oxygen OS Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 24 MP, f/1.8 and f/1.7 Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/1.7 and f/1.7, OIS

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/1.8 OIS

Dual 24 + 2 MP front camera BATTERY 3800 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 3700 mAh, fast charging with Dash Charge 3200 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0+, wireless charging ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, dual display Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras

Design

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 should get a design award for the innovative aesthetics of its Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. It has an outstanding screen-to-body ratio thanks to a slider which houses the front cameras and sensor. And it even has an elegant rear side made of ceramic. It definitely has the best design of the trio, but Nubia X is another cool device in terms of aesthetics, as it features an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio as well thanks to the absence of the front camera (it uses the main camera because it features a secondary display on its back).

Display

Nubia X is the winner when it comes to display. It features two screens, one on the front and one on the back. If you want the best view quality, then you can use the traditional display on the front side. Instead, if you want to save battery or shoot a selfie, you can go for the secondary OLED display on the back which limits energy consumption thanks to its lower resolution.

Hardware/Software

You should not base your choice on the hardware side as all of these devices feature the same chipset, and it is the best chipset in the market: the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. But there is one thing to say: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the only one to sport 10 GB of RAM in its most powerful configuration. So if you need the best multi-tasking experience, it may be interesting for you.

Camera

Basing on the specs on the paper, we think that Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 might provide a better camera experience with its four cameras. But we will have to test it personally to give a definitive verdict, so we do not want to decide for a winner now. The sure thing is that all of these devices can shoot awesome photos judging from the specs of the rear cameras.

Battery

Given that Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has a small 3200 mAh battery, we do not believe that it can compete with its opponents. But between Nubia X and OnePlus 6T it will be a very close fight when we will have the chance to try both. Nubia X has just 100 mAh more, so software optimization will play an important role here. But we believe that if you use the secondary 5.1-inch display of the Nubia X you will surely get better results than OnePlus 6T, so for now, Nubia X wins the battery comparison.

Price

Nubia X carries a starting price tag of about $470 in China, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 debuted with a price of €500/$568 and OnePlus 6T starts from €559/$550. Call me unpopular, but I would personally pick Nubia X because I like its innovation and also because of its big battery. However, note that this device is currently exclusive to the Chinese market.

Nubia X vs OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3: PRO and CONS

Nubia X

PROS

Dual display

Big battery

High screen-to-body ratio

Great hardware components

Affordable

CONS

No front camera

No micro SD

OnePlus 6T

PROS

Big battery

Amazing hardware

Good cameras

Gorilla Glass 6

CONS

No micro SD

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

PROS

Full borderless design

In-display fingerprint reader

Outstanding hardware

Awesome camera

Affordable price

CONS