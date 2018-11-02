The Honor Magic 2 Smartphone Goes Up For Sale Carrying A $649 Price Tag On Giztop

Huawei’s popular sub-brand Honor announced its new smartphone called the Honor Magic 2 during an event that took place in Beijing on Wednesday, October 31st.



Following in the footsteps of other high-end smartphones launched under the caring wing of Huawei, the Honor Magic 2 is also loaded with awe-inspiring features and top-end specs. It grabs your attention with a mammoth 6.39 inch full HD AMOLED display bearing a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a cinema-like screen ratio of 19.5:9.

It has a sliding screen that adopts five tracks to offer sturdiness over time along with an unmatched sliding experience. Under the hood, the Honor Magic 2 packs the company’s own Kirin 980 CPU ARM Cortex A76 Octa-core processor and adopts an equally competent Mali-G76 MP10 GPU.

It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and offers 128GB/256GB of onboard storage to save your music, photos, and other favorite content. On the photography front, the Honor Magic 2 houses a 16MP+24MP+16MP triple AI camera module and 16MP+2MP+2MP cameras in the front.

Moreover, it runs Magic UI 2.0-based Android 9.0 Pie OS and is backed by a 3500mAh battery that supports 40W fast charge, which the company has dubbed Magic Charge. You can pre-order this feature-laden Honor Magic 2 smartphone if you’re willing to shell out $649 for the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant on Giztop by following this link.

Note that the larger version with 8GB RAM+128GB ROM carries a marginally steeper price tag of $729. The 8GB RAM+256GB ROM model, on the other hand, will set you back $829.