Huawei Mate 20 Pro is easy to fix, reveals a teardown

After launching the Huawei Mate 20 series in London, the Chinese manufacturer launched it in its home country on October 26th. the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro carries significant improvements over its predecessor, Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Various tests have proved that the new Mate 20 Pro is far better than the Mate 10 Pro in terms of performance and design. Today, we will check it’s internal assembly and will know how difficult it is to repair the Mate 20 Pro via its teardown by ZOL.

In the world’s first teardown by ZOL, it is revealed that the internal fitting of all the elements is complex but is not hard to disassemble it with the right tools. There are many other surprises such as the first look at Kirin 980 working on any device’s motherboard.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first device which combines the on-screen fingerprint with the 3D face scanning. Huawei has done outstanding work in fitting the internals of the device.

Huawei has used a positive shield on the motherboard to protect it from dust and other hazardous elements. Beneath it, Huawei has added the Kirin 980 with 8GB LPDD4RX 2133 MHz RAM. We can also see a WiFi adapter and 2×2 MIMO port.

Above we can see a 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage module along with different ICs and power chips. Its front camera module with a sensor of 24 megapixels, infrared sensor, light sensor and other elements can be seen in the photo below.

On the rear, it carries a triple camera module of a 40-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera and a 20-megapixel (f/2.2) secondary camera. We can see all the three camera modules with OIS+EIS.

Overall, all the components, structure and materials used are of top grade quality. ZOL has found it that device can withstand any quality test to measure its flagship’s quality.

Additionally, there’s a 4200 mAh non-removable battery, and in connectivity, it supports WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, Active 4G and VoLTE. It is available from the starting price of 5,399 Yuan (~$777).