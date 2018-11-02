Pre-Order Honor Watch Magic For $149 On Giztop

Huawei unveiled a new smartwatch bearing the Watch GT moniker at the Mate 20 event earlier this month. With previously surfaced reports hinting at the company’s sub-brand prepping to launch its own smartwatch coming to fruition, Honor has announced a new smartwatch dubbed the Watch Magic.



The Honor Watch Magic has gone up for pre-order carrying a $149 price tag on Giztop. The Watch Magic can be deemed as a budget-friendly version of the Huawei Watch GT as it runs Light OS and bears a striking resemblance to the Watch GT in terms of design. On the downside, it is relatively smaller.

Moreover, the Watch Magic features multiple watch faces and sports an eye-catching 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 390×390 pixels at a pixel density of 326PPI (pixels per inch). The screen is housed in a 316L stainless steel frame having a thickness of 9.8mm (11mm with the glass).

It comes with silicone or leather bands based on the version you go for. These are easily swappable QuickFit 22mm bands that boost your style. The Watch Magic adopts dual-chip technology which encompasses one high-performance and one energy efficient chips.

On top of that, the Watch Magic boasts a triple frequency GNSS receiver comprising GPS, GLONASS, and Compass/Galileo for accurate tracking. In order to ensure uninterrupted heart rate monitoring, the watch employs Huawei’s TruSeen 3.0 technology.

Furthermore, this feature-rich watch comes with Huawei’s TruRelax technology and is supported by the Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences to deliver a 24-hour blood pressure monitoring. As if that weren’t enough, the Watch Magic can even recommend breathing exercises to help you stay calm while providing real-time feedback.

The Watch Magic is equipped with TruSleep 2.0 to keep a track of 8 different sleep data, and it is capable of identifying 6 different sleep disorders and providing about 200 sleep suggestions. It can also monitor the wearer activities like swimming, cycling (including stationary cycling), walking, running (treadmill running too) and lots more.

You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in checking out the rest of the features and pre-order the recently unveiled Honor Watch Magic from Giztop. It is worth noting that the watch is slated to be shipped on November 15th.