Buy UMIDIGI Z2 Pro 4G Phablet For Only $319.99 On GearBest

After floating around the rumor mill for a long time, UMIDIGI’s hotly-anticipated flagship, the Z2 Pro was finally made available to the public this year in August. Much to the delight of UMIDIGI fans, the Z2 Pro boasts an impressive array of features that make it an irresistible phablet.



A feature-rich mobile device from a popular manufacturer would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores and as a result, those living on a tight budget fail to get their hands on these devices. But it looks like UMIDIGI is bent on changing that.

The Shenzhen-based Mobile Phone firm is offering its recently launched Z2 Pro phablet at a heavily discounted price on GearBest. Keeping in line with that, you can now buy the UMIDIGI-branded phablet at a lowered price of just $319.99 on the popular Chinese electronics online store.

This is a noteworthy 33% drop in the phablet’s original asking price. But before we shed more light on this discount, let us take a gander at the Z2 Pro phablet’s top-end specs and awe-inspiring features.

The Z2 Pro sports a mammoth 6.2-inches IPS, FHD+ multi-touch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is housed in a full metal frame which is further augmented with a 2.5D curved glass screen.



As a phablet, the Z2 Pro packs a powerful MediaTek Helio P60 MT6771 processor along with an equally competent ARM Mali G72 MP3 800MHz GPU, under the hood. It comes with 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 256GB).

On the photography front, the Z2 Pro phablet houses a 16.0MP+8.0MP dual camera module on the back and 16.0MP+8.0MP front-mounted cameras with Face Beauty, Face Detection, and Panorama Shot for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. The dual-SIM phablet runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a non-removable 3550mAh battery.

If the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro phablet has grabbed your attention, you can follow this link to check out its full specifications and avail the discount. With only 95 remaining, the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.