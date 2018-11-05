Buy ZTE Nubia Z17 Smartphone For Just $299.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Even over a year after hitting the store shelves, ZTE’s Nubia Z17 continues to garner popularity among smartphone lovers. Taking this skyrocketing popularity into consideration, the Shenzhen-based handset maker is offering the well-received phone at a dropped price on GeekBuying.

A top-branded smartphone that’s loaded with exceptional features would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, but the Nubia Z17 smartphone can now be yours if you’re willing to shell out just $389.99. This is a significant 30% drop in the phone’s original asking price of $554.99.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code OJGYKBYH to get an additional $184 off at the time of checking out. In other words, you can bring your already reduced grand total further down to just $299.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon, which is likely to expire in a short time.



The Nubia Z17 is quite an irresistible smartphone at this price, given that it sports an eye-catching 5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution. Moreover, the phone is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame and it features Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection.

It packs the latest Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core chipset along with an Adreno 540 GPU, under the hood. The phone ships with 6GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of onboard storage so that you enough space for storing your favorite content.

The Nubia Z17 houses dual cameras comprising 12.0MP+23.0MP rear-mounted cameras and a 16.0MP front snapper for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. Furthermore, the dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS and is backed by a 3200mAh battery.

You can follow this link if you’re interested in checking out the full specification and receiving the discount, which will be valid only for 4 days.