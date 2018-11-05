iPhone Sales to decline in India for Q4, 2018, to witness first fall in last 4 years

It’s not only around the world, but the global decline in the smartphone shipments is also taking place in India as Apple is bracing itself for the first fall in the fourth quarter this year. If we calculate on the year-on-year basis, then the Cupertino giant will decline for the first time in the last four years. As according to a new reasearch report from Counterpoint, Apple is struggling to make pace despite the ongoing festive season in India.

As per the research director, Counterpoint reasearch Neil Shah has said that the sales are expected to remain between 700000 to 800000 sales in comparison to a million last year at the same time.

“Sales are set to drop for the first time in four years,” Shah said. “If you look at Q3 – it was 900k last year and this (year) is almost 450k.” He further added, “iPhones have gone costlier and the features and specs aren’t that compelling. The install base of Android has grown vastly; the new customer base (for Apple) is not coming.”

Apple even blamed the disappointing global sales by pointing towards poor sales this year in the emerging markets. Well, the blame game has started, and the companies are terming the global slowdown for the decline in performance this year. Tim Cook pulled some wraps off the problems that company is facing by terming them as “speed bumps along a very long journey.”

While other analysts are talking about Apple’s lost glory as the Cupertino giant is unable to offer compelling features at a high price. People are leaning towards more costlier Android phones which have gone to different levels.

Overall, the current scenario is not too bad for Apple, and it seems the company needs to reinvent ways to lure customers. Besides, old iPhone sales remained high means Indian revenue will be flat or will gain a little more than the last year but will end in red (loss).

(Via)