Meizu Note 8 Flame Red color variant to go on sale in China from tomorrow

Meizu recently launched its latest smartphone — Meizu Note 8 in China last month, which is an affordable alternative to the company’s Meizu X8. The phone was announced in four color options — Dark, Gray Blue, Smoke Purple, and Flame Red.

While the Black, Blue, and Purple color models went on sale on 1st November, the Flame Red color is now all set to be available for purchase from tomorrow. The smartphone has been priced at 1,298 Yuan in China, which roughly converts to $188.

It features a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nits peak brightness, and 403ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor, clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The phone packs 64GB internal storage with expandable support of up to 256GB. Coming to the camera department, the device features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor with dual PDAF and a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. For added security, it comes equipped with a facial recognition technology-based unlock feature as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, and GPS/ GLONASS.

The phone runs on Android Oreo-based company’s own Flyme OS custom interface with support for full-screen gesture support. It is fuelled by a 3,600mAh battery with 18W fast charging (mCharge), which still uses the micro USB port.

Meizu Note 8 competes against the likes of Xioami Redmi Note 6 and Lenovo S5 Pro, among others. We’ve compared how the device stacks up against the RN6 and Lenovo S5 Pro and against Huawei’s Honor 8C in terms of specs.