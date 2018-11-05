OnePlus 6T with Purple color variant and 3,399 Yuan (~$493) starting price unveiled in China

At the end of the previous month, OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 6T smartphone in the U.S. and India. Today, it had held a dedicated unveil event in China to announce the arrival of the OnePlus 6T in the home country. Apart from the color variants introduced in the other markets, China has received the OP6T in a color option of Purple.

The base model of the OnePlus 6T features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. This model carries a price tag of 3,399 Yuan (~$493). In the U.S. and India, the same variants were introduced with respective price tags of $549 and Rs. 37,999 (~$520). The base variant can be availed in Mirror Black color.

The second variant of the smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and it costs 3,599 Yuan (~$522) in China. The same model has respective pricing of $579 and Rs. 41,999 (~$575) in the U.S. and India. Apart from Mirror Black and Midnight Black color hues, this model comes in a new color edition of Electro-Optic Purple (also referred to Thunder Purple in recent leaks). Here is an official video that showcases the color variant Purple edition of the OnePlus 6T in action.

The highest configuration model of the OnePlus 6T comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is priced at 3,999 Yuan (~$580). In the U.S., it costs $629 and in India, it carries a pricing of Rs. 45,999 (~$630). This model can be availed in Midnight Black option only.

The pre-orders of the OnePlus 6T smartphone has from today in the home market of OnePlus. The handset is scheduled to be available for buying starting from Nov. 11.

The OnePlus 6T is the first phone from the Chinese manufacturer to lack support for 3.5mm audio jack. It is also the first OnePlus smartphone to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 845 chipset, up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel dual camera setup, 3,700mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Now that the Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T has been introduced in China, the company may soon make it available in other markets.