Nubia X sold out within 57 seconds in its first flash sale in China

Last week, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia launched its flagship smartphone — Nubia X, featuring a unique dual display design. The phone went on sale in China today for the first time and in its first flash sale, the company claims to have sold 100,000 units in just 57 seconds.

The Nubia X comes in three color options — Deep Grey, Black Gold, and Sea Blue. It has three different memory configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The company has scheduled second such sale on November 11, which is also known as the Global Shopping Festival Day in China. The pricing is also expected to be the same for all the variants in the upcoming sale.

The phone costs 3,299 Yuan for 6/64GB version, 3,699 Yuan for the 8/128GB model and 4,199 Yuan for the 8/256GB version for Deep Grey and Black Gold color. The Sea Blue color variant, on the other hand, is priced 100 Yuan more than the other color options.

The Nubia X comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 93.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. There’s a 5.1-inch OLED display fitted on the rear side which offers 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and features like eye protection mode and Always on Display.

Under the hood, the Nubia X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone features a 16-megapixel f/1.8 aperture and a 24-megapixel f/1.7 aperture dual camera module that offer features like HDR, AI portrait mode, AI scene recognition, dual pixel PDAF, 240fps slow-motion video recording, dual tone LED flash.

For shooting selfies, you’ll have to rely on the rear display which acts as a viewfinder. The device comes pre-installed with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system that is overlaid with the company’s Nubia UI 6.0 X.

The phone’s software brings support for gesture-based navigation, fatigue reminder, dark light reminder, AI dual-screen switching, among others. Also, while playing games on the main display of the phone in landscape orientation, users can use their fingers to access gaming functions on the left and right portions on the rear display.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB-C. It is powered by a 3,800mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. With 5-percent battery life remaining in the ultra-low power mode, the smartphone can function for up to 3 hours.

