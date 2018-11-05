Race Between Smartphones and Computers – Will the Former Replace the Latter?

Are smartphones like computers? Will they be able to replace computers? Well, it won’t be wrong to say that smartphones and computers are running a close race. Smartphones are really close to beating computers and it is, indeed, a tough competition between the two.

If you are wondering whether your next technological purchase should be a smartphone or a computer, then buy smartphones today. You will not regret the decision.

How Are Smartphones Better than Computers

Smartphones are a lot like computers in numerous ways. They are taking over the market and are getting more popular than computers — all for good reasons. The very first advantage smartphones have over computers are they are extremely easy to carry. You can take them with you anywhere and enjoy almost every feature that is offered by a computer — and then some more.

Every smartphone can be connected to the Internet via 3G/4G or Wi-Fi and it supports incredible speeds. Due to the fast internet access, you can perform a number of online activities, regardless of where you are. Social media, office work, online gaming, online shopping, music, movies, etc., are just some of the activities that you can enjoy on your smartphone.

Smartphones prove to be a great companion of workaholics too. There is no need to worry about missing important emails when you are away from the office. You can even make and send presentations and excels on smartphones. It is literally like carrying a computer in your pocket!

Despite being small in size and weighing less, a smartphone is comparable to a computer in terms of RAM, processors and storage.

3 Reasons Why Smartphones are winning

Foldable Smartphones

Technological advancements have taken place in displays, allowing them to be flexible.A foldable smartphone looks like a wallet which folds into half, with an image on the outside that you can interact with and you can fold it open for a larger image.

7nm Processor

Companies are rolling out a 7nm processor that delivers faster performance, savesmore power and sports a higher resolution screen and camera. What’s more? It will also support phones with 5G connectivity.

Snapdragon 850

The Snapdragon 850 presents insanely speedy performance that gamers and on-the-go binge watchers can spoil themselves with. You can also benefit from features like LTE-connectivity and extended battery life.

Computers Over Smartphones

There are numerous areas where smartphones can beat a computer but it is impossible to deny the computer its rightful spot in certain areas. For example, computers are a common sight in every single office, all over the world. You cannot expect people to work using their smartphones in offices. It is true that people can make excels and presentations on the phones and even send emails, but computers offer a better platform to maintain excels, powerpoint, word doc, etc., as compared to the smartphones.

Additionally, many people prefer typing on a full keyboard that a computer can offer rather than typing on type pads that are only a few inches big. So, when it comes to work, computers are next to irreplaceable. Moreover, the size of the display is perhaps the only one area where a computer will always beat the smartphone.

In Conclusion

The line between a smartphone and computer is getting blurred with each passing day. Several smartphones can perform the tasks of computers such as emailing, writing blog posts, and store information, while computers are able to perform phone-like functions like making a call, sending a text, or finding a phone number.

While it may be impossible to think of smartphones completely replacing the computer in the next few years, there is a high possibility that bridge between the two will keep getting smaller.