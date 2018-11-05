Samsung could soon launch Galaxy Note 9 in Pure White color variant

After launching the Cloud Silver color variant for the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is all set to launch yet another color variant for its flagship smartphone — Pure White.

Evan Blass, a trusted leakster has shared a render of the upcoming all-new Pure White color variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. While he is usually accurate when it comes to his leaks, this time he mentions that he is not completely sure about the render’s legitimacy.

If the Pure White Galaxy Note 9 really becomes a reality, it’ll be the first Galaxy Note-series smartphone to be offered in White color after the Galaxy Note 5 which was launched in 2015. Later, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were also launched in White colors.

Currently, not much is known about the Pure White color variant for the Galaxy Note 9. So, we are not sure if it’ll be available globally or will be introduced in select markets only, if it ever gets announced. So far, the Cloud Silver color variant is limited to the US market only.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is currently offered in four colors — Metallic Copper, Lavender Purple, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black, and Cloud Silver, depending on the region.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features 6.4-inch S-AMOLED screen with Infinity Display design, which carries support for Quad HD+ resolution that’s protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor is powering the device in some markets while in other markets, it is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9810 chipset.

The phone comes in two models — one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while another packs 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Coming to the camera, the device features a dual camera setup consisting of two 12-megapixel snappers. There’s an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

It runs Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom Samsung UX on top. The IP68 rated device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that also supports fast charging technology.

