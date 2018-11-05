OnePlus 6T Pricing In China vs Other Regions

OnePlus has announced its new flagship device, OnePlus 6T in the US, Europe, India, and China. It is for the first time that OnePlus has introduced any of its smartphone in the US. OnePlus 6T is available via T-Mobile in the US for the starting price of $549 (3,802 Yuan) for 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Different variants carry different pricing in different markets.

There are plenty of changes that OnePlus 6T carries such as a new 6.41-inch waterdrop display and an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Otherwise, it carries the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC on board with 6/8GB RAM options. OnePlus 6T features a dual camera set up at the back consisting a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22μm pixel size + 20 MP camera with f/1.7 aperture. It features an OIS, EIS along with dual LED flash. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0μm pixel size.

Although, it is also the first smartphone from OnePlus which does not carry 3.5 mm audio jack.

Now coming onto the most important aspect of the OnePlus 6T i.e the pricing details. In the below-mentioned table, you can check out the OnePlus 6T pricing in China and other regions

Device Capacity Price in China Price in the US Price in UK/Europe Price in India OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM+ 128 GB 3399 Yuan $549 £499/€549 INR 37,999 8GB RAM+ 128 GB 3599 Yuan $579 £529/€579 INR 41,999 8GB RAM+ 256 GB 3999 Yuan $629 £579/€629 INR 45,999

Well, the OnePlus has similarly priced OnePlus 6T in all places. So, users won’t have to shell out some more bucks for the same devices in different parts of the world. Along with the OnePlus 6T, the Chinese company has launched new Backpack with similar pricing.

Name Price in China Price in US Price in Europe/UK Price in India OnePlus Backpack 499 Yuan $69 £69/€79 INR 3,990

So, how many have already bought the OnePlus 6T or going to buy it soon?