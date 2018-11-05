OnePlus launches Bullets 2T Type-C wired earphones in China

Alongside the OnePlus 6T announced in China today, OnePlus also launched a new pair of wired earphones – the Bullets 2T. The new pair of earphones has a USB-C connector. This means it is a great option for those picking up the OnePlus 6T which doesn’t have an audio jack.

The Bullets 2T are actually the Chinese variant of the Type-C Bullets earphones announced two months ago. It has a built-in DAC by Cirrus Logic for hi-res audio, tangle-free flat wires, and a three-button in-line remote with a microphone for receiving calls.

OnePlus says the Bullets 2T uses a polyarylate diaphragm made by German company ARYPHAN®. The new earphones also work with the built-in EQ settings on OnePlus phones.

The Bullets 2T is priced at ¥119 (~$17) and is available on the official OnePlus website. It comes in black with a zircon finish and weighs 14 grams (1.8 grams for each earbud).